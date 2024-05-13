SAINT LAURENT PRODUCTIONS ANTHONY VACCARELLO CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2024

EMILIA PEREZ DIRECTED BY JACQUES AUDIARD MAY 18TH

Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.

Production: Why Not Productions, Page 114, Saint Laurent Productions by Anthony Vaccarello, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma.

Casting: Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz.