SAINT LAURENT PRODUCTIONS ANTHONY VACCARELLO CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2024

Saint Laurent Productions is proud to announce three long featured films in competition in the 2024 official selection of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival: « Emilia Perez » by Jacques Audiard, « The Shrouds » by David Cronenberg and « Parthenope » by Paolo Sorrentino.
Saint Laurent Productions is a registered subsidiary of the house, marks the first fashion house to count the full-fledged production of films among its activities. The division, envisioned by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, is in line with Vaccarello’s assured steering of the brand into the future, while echoing the cinematic breadth and nuances of his collections.
EMILIA PEREZ DIRECTED BY JACQUES AUDIARD MAY 18TH
Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.
Production: Why Not Productions, Page 114, Saint Laurent Productions by Anthony Vaccarello, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma.
Casting: Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz.
THE SHROUDS DIRECTED BY DAVID CRONENBERG MAY 20TH
Karsh, 50, is a prominent businessman. Inconsolable since the death of his wife, he invents GraveTech, revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed in their shrouds. One night, multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated. Karsh sets out to track down the perpetrators.
Production: Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Casting: Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt.
PARTHENOPE directed by PAOLO SORRENTINO MAY 21ST
The long journey of Parthenope’s life, from her birth in 1950 till today. A feminine epic, devoid of heroism but brimming with an inexorable passion for freedom, Naples, and the faces of love—all those true, pointless, and unspeakable loves. The perfect Capri summer, the lightheartedness of youth. Which ends in ambush. And then all the others—the Neapolitans, men and women, observed and loved, disillusioned and vital, their waves of melancholy, their tragic ironies and dejected glances. Life, be it ordinary or memorable, knows how to be very long. The passing of time offers up a vast repertoire of emotions. And there in the background, so close and so very far, is Naples, this ineffable city that bewitches, enchants, screams, laughs, and always knows how to hurt you.
Production: Fremantle, The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Pathé, Numero 10.
Casting: Dario Aita, Celeste Dalla Porta, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Biagio Izzo, Marlon Joubert, Peppe Lanzetta, Nello Mascia, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Daniele Rienzo, Stefania Sandrelli, Alfonso Santagata.