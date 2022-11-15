TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET : « I MADE MY CHARACTER, LESS CONFIDENT, MUCH LESS ALPHA MALE »

At 26, Timothée Chalamet is on top of the world. He is shooting in the most exciting films of the moment, making the social networks go wild. Pioneer and visionary he redefines the codes of masculinity. In the midst of promoting the poisonous and sublime Bones and All, which won two awards in Venice, we met him in London, along with the revelation of the film, Taylor Russell…

More than a film of cannibals, can we face Bones and all as a crazy love story ?

Timothée : It seems obvious to me that the two main characters live day to day, they break the law, they are wildly in love, they have no money: so yes, it looks like mad love. It is even beyond mad, passionate love; they’re safe with each other, they trust each other completely, they support each other, they’re real, it’s pure love, very mature.

How does your generation interpret mad love, love without judgement ? And do you think there is a demand among young viewers for this genre of stories ?

Taylor : This generation is really smart and they want sincere, authentic, original works.