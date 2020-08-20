Icy&Sot et Ludovic Vernhet chez Magda Danysz

L'oeil de Technikart·20 août 2020Icy&Sot et Ludovic Vernhet chez Magda Danysz Partager #magdadanysz #icyandsot #fencesfacesbyicyandsot # ludovicvernhet #dessinemoiunmoutonbyludovicvernhet #farahbencheikh #wireimage #technikart #kanfoc @fockan Visiblement Sans masque Magda Danysz respire mieuxMagda Danysz pinochiotteAvec sa Fenced Face Magda Danysz nous présente Icy et SotLudovic Vernhet presente sa version clashhopper de la KalachDessine moi un Mouton: Ludovic Vernhet en mode Les tatoos en atouts T’as tout !!Ludovic Vernhet en version Mouton Politiquement KorrectDessine moi un Mouton: Ludovic Vernhet en mode BangBangpidouExpo Icy and Sot : Le peuple muselé se soulève contre bourreaux et barreauxExpo Icy and Sot ambianceExpo Icy and Sot : Farrah Bencheikh prête a s’échapper du Covide par cette échelle de secoursAu loin elle voit la sortie du cauchemar COVID par le petit trou de sa lorgnette"Dessine Moi un Mouton" by Ludovic Vernhet en mode trognonStar fenced banner by Icy and Sot (expo "Fences and faces")